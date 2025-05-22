There are several reasons why Massachusetts is such a popular destination for vacationers and tourists alike. And with so many fantastic sites, and of course, a wealth of history, several small cities and towns are at the heart of all those potential destinations. With that being said, there are definitely some small cities and towns that have a certain look about them that leave a charming impact on those who visit. In fact, we now know where you can find the most charming small city in Massachusetts.

The popular travel publication known as, 'Love Exploring' revealed its list of the most charming small city in every state. Given the abundant number of small cities on the eastern side of the Bay State, you may have guessed that that's where the most charming small city in Massachusetts is. But where is it exactly?

What is the Most Charming Small City in Massachusetts?

If you go about 16 miles north of Boston, that is where you will find the most charming small city in Massachusetts, which is Salem.

The history of this particular small city is what makes it so unique while bringing plenty of charm as well. Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about Salem being the most charming small city in Massachusetts:

Salem is best known for the witch trials of the 17th century, but this 1626-founded city was once a major East Coast seaport. Historic downtown highlights include the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, Salem Witch Village, and the Charter Street Historic District. The Witch House, now a museum, is the only building directly linked to the trials.

Given the fact that we are on the cusp of the unofficial kickoff to Summer (Memorial Day Weekend), perhaps you may want to make your way to check out the most charming city in Massachusetts...Especially before all the crowds get there this Fall!

