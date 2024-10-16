We are in the midst of the Fall months, and it definitely feels like it! The New England states are definitely not known for their warm winters either. In fact, we typically get some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. This is not news to anyone here. While we still have a few months before we hit that time, these recent cooler temperatures have had some of us thinking, "Where is the coldest town in Massachusetts?" You may be surprised to learn exactly where that spot is.

The coldest city in Massachusetts has some bitter temperatures, especially when it comes to the Winter months. As for an average throughout the entire year, this city has an average low temp of 46.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Its two coldest months are obviously the Winter months of January and February. In January, the average high is just 30.1 degrees, while the average high reaches only 33.4 degrees in February. The average low for January and February is 13.8 and 15.7, respectively in this spot. But residents are often too busy skiing or sledding to notice.

So, what is this coldest city in the Massachusetts?

The coldest city in Massachusetts is also the largest city in Berkshire County is Pittsfield. The city has a population of 43,927, which is according to the 2020 Census. Not only is it the largest city in Berkshire County, but it is roughly right in the middle of the tourist destination, known as "The Berkshires". And given, that's where I am, I can tell you that it definitely gets a little brisk here.

It can get on the cool side, although I think we all assumed we were just getting what everyone else was getting in Boston, Salem, Springfield, out on Cape Cod, etc. It looks like we're getting the brunt of the cooler weather before it warms up for everyone as it travels to the east. While I will never claim to be a meteorologist, maybe we have to take on the colder stuff over here so Mother Nature can warm it up just enough for everyone else in the state. So, to the rest of Massachusetts, I suppose you're welcome!

