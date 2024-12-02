As we have hit December, the holiday season is in full swing everywhere, but certainly throughout Massachusetts. Everyone has their preferred beverage during the holiday season, and one seasonal holiday drink has become a fan favorite from a certain dairy farm in the Bay State. Where are all the eggnog drinkers? We know where you need to hit up for your favorite seasonal drink!

Whether you're just looking to be festive, or maybe you actually just like it, eggnog is always a popular beverage during the holiday season. It turns out that there is a popular fan-favorite dairy farm in Massachusetts that makes a lot of it! In fact, the product is so beloved, this dairy farm needs to start making it based on the demand just after Labor Day. If you want to find this particular dairy farm, you would need to travel to a town in Plymouth County, known as Norwell. That's where you'll find Hornstra Farms.

According to WCVB, Hornstra Farms had completely moved to Norwell by 2009. This was 94 years after owner John Hornstra's family bought their first farm in Hingham, MA. Today, the dairy farm is able to produce 3,500 gallons of milk each week thanks to about 80 acres and 60 cows. From that amount of milk produced, approximately 800 gallons is used for the eggnog that is quite high in demand.

John Honstra had this to say to WCVB about their eggnog:

People are concerned about the calories in eggnog. But how much do you really drink in the holiday season?...We don’t make a light eggnog. We don’t make a pumpkin eggnog. We just make real eggnog...

Of course, Honstra Farms makes all sorts of great dairy products when it's not eggnog season.

As for the eggnog itself, get yours while you can, as Hornstra Farms will only be producing some through the end of the year. You can always makes your way to Norwell to grab some of their products if you don't live in their immediate delivery area, which can be found through their website.

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham' Gallery Credit: Google Maps