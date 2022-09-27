Fall is hands down the best time of year in Massachusetts and New England as a whole. The weather is fantastic, sunny warm days followed by cool autumn nights and foliage for days, Berkshire Country offers the best of everything fall.

The magic of autumn in Massachusetts isn't a secret to those of us that live here, but it's always nice when we get the spotlight. The Berkshires have been highlighted previously by numerous prestigious publications like Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler and Food & Wine, and now Travel + Leisure.

Last month the world-renowned travel magazine put together a list of the 12 Best Places to Travel in October, not only covering U.S. destinations but the world as well.

The Berkshires Was Named a Top 12 October Vacation Destination by Travel + Leisure.

The list was compiled for folks who didn't get a chance to take a summer vacation or those of us who prefer to travel outside of traditional tourist seasons. Places tend to be less crowded and prices are usually lower, making travel more ideal.

Located in western Massachusetts about halfway between New York City and Boston, the Berkshires region features farms, lakes, quaint towns, rolling hills, and colorful autumn foliage, usually starting in October. A scenic drive of about three hours from either city takes you to the tranquility of the mountains, and the crisp air is an invitation to be outdoors hiking and leaf peeping, on the water kayaking or fishing, or in town browsing antique shops. Stay in Lenox at the elegant Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa or the Victorian-inspired Apple Tree Inn. The Wheatleigh, a luxurious inn on the National Register of Historic Places, and The Lenox Collection of three inns are additional options. Travel + Leisure, August 2022

Other top October vacation ideas that made the list included, Kenya, Danube River Cruise, The Outer Banks, Marbella, Jackson Hole, Mykonos, and more.