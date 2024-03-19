Every diner you go to seems to always have a great nostalgic retro feel to it. Given Massachusetts has such a rich history, you can bet that diners are just as popular here as anywhere. Maybe it's that cozy local feel that we get from the unique diner setting. Either way, they typically always have great breakfast food (which I'm a huge fan of). And now we know where you can find this unique diner joint that is now being called the best diner in all of Massachusetts!

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released a list of the best diners in every state. Typically, any diner has a bit of some sort of retro charm that typically attracts customers. To say that about this particular diner would be an understatement.

What Diner is the Best Diner in Massachusetts?

About 47 miles to the west of Boston is where you will find the city of Worcester. In fact the best diner in Massachusetts has the name of the city in its own name. The best diner in Massachusetts is Miss Worcester Diner.

The unique Worcester joint is open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekends from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why the diner is named as being the best diner in Massachusetts:

A diner with an entire menu dedicated to French toast just has to be good, right? The legendary Miss Worcester Diner, going strong since the 1940s, also has a menu of egg dishes, and another that’s all about burgers. Whatever you go for, customers reckon everything tastes amazing. It’s a small spot, with a few booths and around a dozen stools at the counter, and the atmosphere is always welcoming, even when it’s busy.

And speaking of its French toast...

By now, you probably get the idea when it comes to their French toast, among all their other breakfast menu items of course. In fact, you can check out their full menu at the link provided here.

So, if you're out on the eastern side of the state in Worcester, and looking for a great breakfast, perhaps at the best diner in the state, you now know that there happens to be. Enjoy!

