Massachusetts is a great spot to be given the vast number of great dining spots throughout the state to choose from considering the fact that Valentine's Day is next week. Given that this time of year seems to have a hint of romance in the air, you definitely want to find the right dining spot for that special someone. And sure enough, we now know where to go for the most romantic restaurant in the Bay State.

The ever popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released their picks for The Most Romantic Restaurant in Every U.S. State.

What is the Most Romantic Restaurant in Massachusetts?

While you still have time to make a reservation at this romantic spot for a date night during Valentine's Day weekend, just know you will need to make your way to Sudbury to enjoy this particular spot. The most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts is Bullfinchs.

This spot is not just known for its unique cuisine and cocktails, but also its cozy atmosphere. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why Bullfinchs is the most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts:

The go-to spot for dates and anniversary dinners, Bullfinchs is a cozy, family-run restaurant loved by locals. Opened in 1981, the award-winning restaurant is known for its friendly service and delicious menu featuring dishes such as roasted half duck with cranberry and orange, braised pork shank with roasted sweet potatoes, and lamb rack chops with potato, olive, and red pepper hash.

This menu complements the romantic atmosphere well as you can check it out at the link provided here. Whether you're needing a great spot for Valentine's Day, date night, or just a unique dining spot for a getaway night or weekend, it seems perfect for all those occasions. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

10 MA Towns That Don't Sound Like They're in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Google Maps