Massachusetts has tons of great locally owned eateries and restaurants that are simply one of a kind. But what about the fast food spots throughout the Bay State? We don't exactly always have time to stop and dine-in at some of the great local joints, so where is the best spot to hit up when we need to grab a quick bit on the go? Luckily, we now know what the best independent fast food restaurant is in Massachusetts.

The reliable guys at the popular food publication 'Love Food' recently found the absolute best independent fast food spots in every state. We all know about the popular chains like McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, and more, but what other joints can you conveniently rely on locally?

What is the Best Independent Fast Food Restaurant in Massachusetts?

This particular independent fast food spot has a total of 13 spots in the Bay State, while also expanding to other parts of New England. But those 13 Massachusetts locations, which are primarily in the greater Boston area, have this chain sitting alone as the best independent fast food joint in the state. That fast food restaurant is Clover Food Lab.

This unique chain has been making quite the name for itself here in Massachusetts. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the joint being the best independent fast food restaurant in the state:

This Massachusetts mini-chain now has a string of locations in the Boston area, but its ethos hasn't changed – it's all about providing Beantown residents with fast, high-quality vegetarian food that's seasonally sourced and mostly made from scratch. Clover Food Lab is 'obsessed' with speed, regularly timing how long it takes to dole out orders. This isn't your average fast food, either: choose from delights such as falafel sandwiches with crunchy slaw, Baja mushroom pitas, and 'fish' and chips made with banana blossom.

Sometimes we just have to go hit up a spot that we know will be relatively quick and convenient. So, it's great to know where the best spots are to stop in for just that. It also doesn't hurt that they happen to be the best independent fast food restaurant in all of Massachusetts!

