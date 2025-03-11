We all know that Massachusetts has a variety of amazing local restaurants and eateries throughout the state. It seems that no matter what meal it is, there is always something within a short distance to satisfy whatever your craving is. So, what's your favorite Indian restaurant that serves as your go-to? As it turns out, we know now what the top Indian restaurant in the Bay State is.

Recently, the popular lifestyle publication 'Finance Buzz' released their picks for The Top Indian Restaurant in Every State. Using online user reviews, they were able to narrow down the favorite spot, which would be Massachusetts pick for the best Indian food. And who better to decide on what the best spot is in the Bay State than actual customers?

What is the Best Indian Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you head to the town of Franklin, you just might find exactly what you're looking for if you happen to be looking for the top Indian restaurant in the state. The spot to go to in Franklin is The Curry House.

Here's what 'Finance Buzz' had to say about the spot that was picked as the top Indian restaurant in Massachusetts based on customer reviews:

The Curry House in Franklin specializes in northern Indian cuisine, but their menu runs the gamut to satisfy diners of all sorts. Alongside a welcoming ambiance, the restaurant offers dishes that range from traditional to modern Indo-Chinese fusion and beyond.

The Curry House is located at 418 W. Central St. in Franklin. You can check out their full menu provided at the link here.

That's just one more great spot to venture out to given it's been picked as the top Indian restaurant in Massachusetts. Enjoy!

