Massachusetts is well known for its plethora of great local restaurants and eateries throughout the state. No matter what food variety you're craving, it seems like not only is there a spot for it in the Bay State, but it's a great spot for it! And now know where you can find the best Mediterranean restaurant in the state!

Our friends at the lifestyle and food publication 'Cheapism' recently posted about the best Mediterranean restaurants in every state. With such a unique array of cuisines throughout the Mediterranean culture, we have quite the selection of spots to choose from here in Massachusetts.

What is the Best Mediterranean Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you want the best Mediterranean in the Bay State, it looks like you will need to be making a trip out east to Boston. 'Cheapism's pick for the Mediterranean restaurant in Massachusetts is an establishment known as Anoush'ella.

This Boston spot is one of the more popular joints to grab lunch out east. Check out what 'Cheapism' had to say about the establishment:

The flavors are as bright as the actual colors of the food at Anoush’ella, a fast-casual spot in Boston for great Mediterranean food. There’s a stunning 20 mezze options, and that’s before the rest of the menu begins. If you live in Boston, this is your new favorite lunch.

This Mediterranean spot makes it seem as if there is one more must-try restaurant to add to the list. If you happen to find yourself near 35 Newton St. in Boston, you know a place to stop in at! It all looks way too good not to! Enjoy, Massachusetts!

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images