Spring is finally upon us in Massachusetts, and love is in the air! Okay, maybe not necessarily, but with the warmer months approaching, it does seem like a great chance to take more trips. For example, you may be more inclined to want to take a weekend getaway with your special someone. If that's the case, while there are plenty of spots throughout Massachusetts where you can do just that, we now know what the most romantic hotel for a weekend getaway is.

Recently, the popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' released its picks for The Most Romantic Hotel in Every State For a Weekend Break. While there is a lot to what might go into your perfect setting for a romantic getaway, perhaps this spot is a place where you can't go wrong if you're looking to impress your significant other.

What is the Most Romantic Hotel in Massachusetts for a Weekend Break?

The surroundings also definitely helped this stay earn its spot on the list. If you're looking for Massachusetts most romantic hotel for a weekend getaway, you'll want to head to Boston and check into The Godfrey Hotel.

Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about why this is the perfect romantic getaway spot throughout all of Massachusetts:

The Godfrey Hotel is perfect for couples who want to enjoy Boston's Theater District and the shops of Downtown Crossing. Priding itself on modernizing the boutique hotel experience, behind the 1908 Gothic façade lies a beautifully renovated lobby and 242 guest rooms and studio suites. But the real gem in its crown is the eclectic Peruvian-Japanese restaurant Ruka, which also provides room service. The Stay Well rooms include wellness features such as a dawn simulator.

With Spring starting up as we enter the warmer months of the year, it's the prime time to make plans with that special someone for a romantic getaway for a weekend. And now you know where the spot is that's being called the best in Massachusetts!

