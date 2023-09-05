I have a question for all you Berkshire County residents: Are you a "true crime" buff? Do you enjoy reading about real-life crimes, big and small, that have occurred throughout history?

Nowadays, America's fascination with true crime is nothing short of colossal. Some true crime buffs are so enthralled with the subject that they actually plan their vacations around historic crime scenes. Now that's dedication!

Get our free mobile app

UpgradedPoints.com, the travel pros that help folks make the most out of their travel experiences, recently did a study looking at which areas of the country had the most true crime tourism and surprise! A city in Massachusetts made the top 20!!!

The study lists the top 20 cities where true crime tourism is most prevalent and a true crime hotspot in the Commonwealth just made it in the rankings at #20. And before you even say it--NO, it's not Boston.

Before we get to which Massachusetts city made the rankings, let's take a look at the top 10. According to Upgraded Points, here are the Top 10 True Crime Tourism Hotspots for 2023:

New Orleans, LA New York, NY Chicago, IL Seattle, WA Washington, DC San Francisco, CA Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Savannah, GA St. Louis, MO

By the way, in case you were wondering, the Massachusetts city that landed at #20 is none other than the home to the Lizzie Borden axe murders, Fall River. Other than the fact that a particularly gory and gruesome crime happened there, Fall River is actually quite a scenic and beautiful city.

Take a look at the full list of cities (and why they ranked where they did) by visiting the Upgraded Points website here.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.