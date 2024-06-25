Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of amazing eateries throughout the state, no matter what food you're in the mood for. Now that we have officially hit Summer and the warmer months, a cold treat might be something perfect to indulge on. Whether you're out east in Boston, or on the western side of Massachusetts in the Berkshires, there are some excellent ice cream shops to hit up! There's even one ice cream shop in the Bay State that just made an exclusive list of the top ice cream parlors in America.

The lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' recently released their Best Ice Cream Parlors in America list. In order to gather the data for this list, ratings and reviews from such popular food publications as 'The Daily Meal', 'Eater', and 'Yelp' to assist with such rankings. And Massachusetts had an ice cream shop show up on the list that serves up some amazing cold treats!

The Massachusetts ice cream shop named to the list of the best ice cream parlors in America was Christina's Homemade Ice Cream in Cambridge.

The establishment has been open since 1983 and customers rave about the spot all over social media. Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about Christina's Homemade Ice Cream making their list of the best ice cream parlors in America:

Christina’s Homemade Ice Cream has been a Cambridge mainstay, winning kudos from publications such as Bon Appétit and Travel & Leisure. Customers indulge in about 50 flavors that include exotic offerings such as adzuki bean, ginger molasses, honey lavender, and crème fraîche – and an annual summer special of rose ice cream, made with fresh rose petals from an organic farm in Westport, Massachusetts. (Proprietor Raymond Ford also runs Christina’s Spice & Specialty Foods just next door.)

So, if you ever find yourself on the eastern side of the state in Cambridge, you know of a great place for some amazing ice cream! In fact, it's one of the best ice cream parlors in America! Enjoy, Massachusetts!

