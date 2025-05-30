Now that we are on the cusp of the warmer months of the year in Massachusetts, it's about time to indulge on a frozen treat. Whether you're out east in Boston, or on the western side of Massachusetts in the Berkshires, there are some pretty amazing ice cream shops to hit up! There's even one ice cream shop in the Bay State that just claimed the title of being the top ice cream parlor in Massachusetts.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released their picks for the best ice cream parlors in every state. While there are plenty of great ice cream joints throughout the Bay State, only one spot could top the list. It happens to be place that is known for its homemade ice cream, while also being a family-run business.

The Massachusetts ice cream shop named as the best ice cream parlor in the state is Toscanini's Ice Cream in Cambridge.

Just from their social media, pretty much everyone has to be craving a scoop or seven, really. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about naming Toscanini's the best ice cream parlor in Massachusetts:

Established in 1981, Toscanini’s is a long-time Cambridge favorite. Over the years it's received glowing reviews, including being touted as serving 'The World's Best Ice Cream' by The New York Times. Customers agree, describing it as smooth, rich, and creamy. Choose from classic and unusual flavors such as French vanilla, burnt caramel, churro, and chocolate orange chunk. You can also order custom-made ice cream cakes for special occasions.

So, if you ever find yourself on the eastern side of the state in Cambridge, you know of a fantastic place for some amazing ice cream! In fact, it's the absolute best ice cream parlor in Massachusetts! Enjoy!

