No matter where you are, whether you're in Massachusetts or somewhere else, if there is one universal food we can all agree on, it would be a sandwich. Everyone loves a good sandwich! While we all love our local sandwich joints to choose from, there no spot that can make a better sandwich than a deli. It just hits different! Now we know the spot in Massachusetts where you can go to find the best deli in the entire state.

Recently, the popular food publication, 'Taste Of Home' released its results for The Best Deli in Every State. If you're looking to find the best meats, cheeses, and sandwiches in Massachusetts, perhaps you want to make your way to a particular deli that happens to be of the Italian variety.

What Italian Deli is the Best Deli in Massachusetts?

If you travel to Boston's North End, you will find a spot that gives a true Italian delicatessen feel as soon as you walk in. The spot that 'Taste Of Home' chose as the best deli in Massachusetts is Bricco Salumeria & Pasta Shop.

This deli is one that will certainly leave an impression the moment you walk in. Here's what 'Taste Of Home' had to say about the spot in North End Boston:

Down a narrow alley in Boston’s North End lies a real treat. The Bricco Salumeria & Pasta Shop is like walking into an Old World Italian delicatessen. Find imported deli meats, hand-rolled pastas, cured sausages hanging from the ceiling and mozzarella made by hand every day. Their most popular sandwich combines that fresh mozzarella with tomato, basil and olive oil.

This joint is at 11 Board Alley in Boston and seems to be well worth the visit based on the raving reviews it gets via social media. And 'Taste Of Home' says its the best deli in Massachusetts, so there's plenty of good authority to go on to try this spot for your next sandwich craving.

26 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images