Massachusetts has an absurd amount of fine dining spots throughout the state. Not only that, but there is definitely a wide variety when it comes to the type of restaurant you happen to be craving at any given time throughout the Bay State. But where is that certain eatery that you need to hit up when you want to fully indulge all you can? Like, for example, an all-you-can-eat restaurant to satisfy your hunger. It just so happens that we now know where the best all-you-can-eat restaurant is in Massachusetts.

The popular food publication 'Cheapism' released its picks for The Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Every State. For such a specific type of eatery, what could be the best all-you-can-eat spot in Massachusetts?

What is the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you happen to make your way just a little northwest of downtown Boston, you may just stumble into a city known as Medford. That's where you may find a stylish Japanese restaurant. This particular spot, which is being called the best all-you-can-eat restaurant in Massachusetts is Nijiya Sushi.

If you're a fan of sushi, like myself, this is definitely a must-try spot in the Bay State. Here's why 'Cheapism' says they're the best all-you-can-eat spot in Massachusetts:

Nothing is off limits at Nijiya Sushi, an all-you-can eat Japanese restaurant in suburban Boston. For two hours, indulge in nigiri, sashimi, and rolls upon rolls of maki, but that's not all — you can also choose from appetizers such as spring rolls, tempura, gyoza, and shumai, plus teriyaki, katsu, stir-fried noodles, and other entrees. Save by going during the week, when prices are lower.

If you happen to find yourself around 9 High Street in Medford, perhaps you might want to stop in. They do have quite the extensive all-you-can-eat sushi menu as well. Besides, they are the best all-you-can-eat spot in Massachusetts!

