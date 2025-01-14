In Massachusetts, we're pretty lucky for the amount of local restaurants and eateries we have throughout the state. The assortment of varieties of spots we have here is pretty impressive considering you can find almost any type of dish you're looking for if you look hard enough. For example, it's one thing if you're looking for the best Mexican food in general, but what about the Mexican restaurant that serves the best burrito? It turns out, we found exactly where you can find just that.

Recently, the popular lifestyle publication, 'Cheapism', discovered each Mexican restaurant throughout the country where you can find the best burrito in every state. As someone who absolutely loves burritos, this is definitely something that piqued my interest right away. Using the likes of Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor, 'Cheapism' was able to narrow down where you can find the best burrito in Massachusetts.

What Mexican Restaurant Serves the Best Burrito in Massachusetts?

It only makes sense that given the amount of Mexican restaurants in the eastern side of the state, near the bigger cities of the Bay State, one of those joints out there might end up being that spot that serves the best burrito. And that ended up holding true as this particular spot is in Boston. The best burrito in Massachusetts is at El Pelon Taqueria.

Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about why El Pelon Taqueria serves the best burrito in Massachusetts:

With fiery, charred meats as delicious as the home-cooked beans and cheesy calabacitas (a melty mix of squash, tomato, zucchini, and onion), you can go vegetarian or carnivore with equal assurance at El Pelón. Just make sure you get some extra fire-roasted salsa, because it goes fast.

It's tough to argue with any of that. Not only are they known for having some great burritos, but the rest of their dishes look pretty amazing as well...

That's one more must-try spot to check out when you make your way to the eastern part of the Bay State. You can never go wrong with a great Mexican restaurant! Especially one that is serving up the best burritos in Massachusetts!

