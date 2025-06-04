Massachusetts is always ranked right at the top when it comes to having some of the best restaurants and eateries in the country. Perhaps you might immediately might think seafood right away, thanks to our geographical spot along the east coast. But what about a great pizza joint? Some of the best pizza spots are those under the radar hole-in-the-wall spots. And as it turns out, one of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints is right here in the Bay State.

The popular publication 'Cheapism' posted their picks for America's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints. Sure enough, one of those pizza joints happened to be here in Massachusetts. Was there ever really any doubt?

What Massachusetts Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints is Among the Best in America?

For this particular spot, we will head out east into a popular suburbs of Boston, which is the city of Somerville. There, they have one of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints in America, which is Leone's Sub and Pizza.

Even popular pizza review icon Dave Portnoy seems to enjoy it quite a bit.

Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about Leone's Sub and Pizza being among the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints in America:

Opened in 1954, Leone's still retains an old-fashioned feel with a vintage neon sign and quilted stainless steel counter. The menu is now displayed on TVs, but that's about all that's changed at this takeout-only spot. The rectangular half- and full-tray pizzas are the way to go and will feed plenty of people with their pillowy crust. Try the eggplant topping, which is fried before being sliced and put on the pizza.

It seems that some of the best pizza is always at those hole-in-the-wall spots, doesn't it? If you're looking for some of the best pizza anywhere, perhaps you'll find it at 292 Broadway in Somerville, MA.

