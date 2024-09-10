Massachusetts has some great restaurants and eateries throughout the state that so many would love to try at some point. We all come across these spots whether we happen to be traveling through the Bay State during a road trip, or if one of those establishments happens to be a local joint. There has now been one restaurant in particular that has captured the title of being the newest "must-visit" spot in Massachusetts.

The popular food publication 'LoveFood' has recently released their picks for The Bucket List Restaurant in Every State. Their selections to find their selection was based on previous accolades and awards received by the restaurants, as well as perhaps the most important factor, which are user reviews. After all, the customer is always right!

What is the New 'Must-Visit' Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If we make our way out east to Boston, we'll find the pick of restaurants for the Bay State to be on your bucket list as a "must-visit". It's Mei Mei Dumplings at 58 Old Colony Ave.

You may not know how much you craved dumplings until you Mei Mei Dumplings existed. Here is why they were picked as the bucket list restaurant of Massachusetts:

Boston's well-loved dumpling restaurant Mei Mei made a welcome return to the food scene in 2023, after becoming online only and hosting 'how to make your own dumplings' classes on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Irene Li, who won a James Beard Award in 2022, continues to serve up creative – and delicious – dumplings with fillings such as the signature lemongrass and pasture-raised pork. The spot also hosts classes and offers a takeout service.

As you can tell from some of their social media posts, they host classes on how to make their dumplings at their own establishment, which is an incredible concept.

Not only do they have classes that show you how to make dumplings, but they sell their dumplings at stores throughout, not just Massachusetts, but also the rest of New England.

Mei Mei Dumplings seems like quite the unique spot to hit up. Not many places show you how to make the food they're serving. Perhaps that's just one more reason why it's known as the must-visit restaurant in Massachusetts.

