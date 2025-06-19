Massachusetts is a great state to be in given the large number of great dining spots throughout the state to choose from during any given week. While we're finally seeing those Summer-like temps starting to heat up, perhaps that's not the only thing in the air heating up. There might even be a hint of romance in the air. And if that's the case, you definitely want to find the right dining spot for that special someone. And sure enough, we now know where to go for the most romantic restaurant in the Bay State.

Our friends at the popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released their picks for The Most Romantic Restaurant in Every U.S. State.

What is the Most Romantic Restaurant in Massachusetts?

While there's plenty of time left in the Summer months to make a reservation for such an occasion, just know you will need to make your way to Sudbury to enjoy this particular dining spot. The most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts is Bullfinchs.

This spot is not just known for its unique cuisine and cocktails, but also its cozy atmosphere. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why Bullfinchs is the most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts:

The go-to spot for dates and anniversary dinners, Bullfinchs is a cozy, family-run restaurant loved by locals. Opened in 1981, the award-winning restaurant is known for its friendly service and delicious menu featuring dishes such as roasted half duck with cranberry and orange, braised pork shank with roasted sweet potatoes, and lamb rack chops with potato, olive, and red pepper hash.

This menu complements the romantic atmosphere well as you can check it out at the link provided here. Whether you're needing a great spot for a first date, a couple's date night, or just a unique dining spot for a getaway night or weekend, it seems perfect for all those occasions. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

