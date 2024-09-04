Massachusetts has such a wide variety of excellent restaurants and eateries to choose from. With so many fantastic options, it can be tough to narrow down which spot to dine out at. Perhaps you want to have a nice dinner and hit the town, or you want to pick that perfect restaurant to take a date or for a 'date night'. If you are really looking to impress someone, or feel the need to drain your bank account for some reason, perhaps maybe an upscale spot is your best option. If that's the case, we now know where you can go to find the most expensive restaurant in the state.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' found where you can go in each state to find the absolute most expensive restaurant. If you're looking to drop some serious cash for dinner, this is the spot in the Bay State to go to.

Where is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you're ready for a hefty bill at the end of the night, you will find this particular restaurant in Boston (as you might have guessed). This Japanese restaurant seems to be a lavish spot known as O Ya.

As you can see in the social media posts above, this seems to be the favorite spot in Boston for A-list celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to dine out at. So, it has to be pretty amazing if Deadpool and Serena van der Woodsen both love it, right? Perhaps, but it also comes at a price. Here is what 'Love Food' had to say about this most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts:

The Japanese art of omakase – where guests leave their menu choices in the hands of the chef – is executed to elegant perfection at this wildly popular Boston spot. For $295, guests are served up 20 delectable works of art, consisting of unique nigiri, sashimi, and various cooked dishes. You never know quite what you’re going to get, but expect singular treats like the A5 wagyu tartare hand rolls, Kona abalone with yuzu and foie gras nigiri. The experience doesn’t come cheap, of course, and it's another $160 for the drinks pairing.

That is quite the bill to rack up for any dinner. Of course, if you have the means, then you might be willing to splurge on a night there sometime. I mean, it does look pretty amazing at least.

The restaurant is open for dinner reservations Tuesday thru Saturday at 9 East Street in Boston. They also explain what you can expect from their menu at the link provided here. Enjoy, Massachusetts! And be sure your bank account is prepared for an evening there.

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps