This Massachusetts Restaurant Serves the Best Ramen in the State

Massachusetts is overflowing with restaurants and eateries that serve up all types of varieties of dishes. While the Bay State is well known for its seafood, it seems that there are countless other varieties that have been making a name for themselves throughout the state as well. That includes restaurants that can serve some great Ramen. Who doesn't love some Ramen? We now know where you can go for the spot that is serving up the best Ramen in Massachusetts.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' has once again zeroed in on the best spot to hit up in every state for the best Ramen. Everyone loves noodles, so why not find the spot in the Bay State that is serving them up?

What Massachusetts Restaurant Serves the Best Ramen in the State?

While there is certainly an abundance of more spots to grab some Ramen on the eastern side of the Bay State, it's really no surprise that this spot is also over there. Over in Cambridge is where you will find the best Ramen in Massachusetts, at a Japanese restaurant known as Yume Wo Katare.

Just judging from some of the comments on their social media, you can see how many people happen to love this Ramen joint in the Cambridge area. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the spot:

Cool Cambridge – home of Harvard University and a creative food scene – is the location for this funky noodle bar, known for its bright décor and long communal tables. When it comes to food, Yume Wo Katare keeps it simple. The regular ramen gets our seal of approval – three pieces of tender roasted pork are layered over ramen noodles and a pork broth. Customers praise the thick, al dente noodles and flavorful broth.

Personally, it's rare for me to ever not be in the mood for some good Ramen noodles. Therefore, it's great to know where a spot that's being called the best in Massachusetts!

