Whether you know it or not, Massachusetts is the birthplace to some fantastic sandwiches. In fact, some of them are some of the most unique ones you might try anywhere. Thanks to an abundance of some amazing seafood, there's a good chance that sandwiches may not be the first thing that you think of when it comes to food in the Bay State. But we know now what is being called the best sandwich to ever be invented in Massachusetts, and just know that it has nothing to do with our beloved seafood.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently named the "best sandwich invented in each U.S. state". It might take you a while before you could actually guess what that is in Massachusetts, given the fact that it is one of the most unique sandwiches throughout the entire county.

What is the Best Sandwich to Ever Invented in Massachusetts?

This unique sandwich that was invented here in the Bay State is a Chow Mein Sandwich. And it's exactly what it sounds like. Some form of bread and/or bun that surrounds chow mein noodles...Like, what? I didn't even realize such a thing existed anywhere. But honestly, it sounds like it might be pretty amazing!

'Love Food' had this to say about what they named as the best sandwich to even be invented in Massachusetts:

This unusual sandwich appears exactly as it sounds: a gravy-based chow mein mixture served inside a hamburger bun. The fusion dish has its roots in Fall River, and was apparently invented by Cantonese immigrant and restaurant owner, Frederick Wong, during the Great Depression; his aim was to provide diners with a filling, low-cost meal. The sandwich made its way to nearby Chinese restaurants and is still popular in spots like Mee Sum and Faneek’s, though is not well known outside of a relatively small area of New England.

It looks and sounds more appealing than I thought it might be.

It's seems to be a popular dish served mainly in southeastern Massachusetts. If that's the case, I am definitely down for a road trip there. Especially if it leads to Mee Sum Restaurant or Faneek's in Fall River, where it's extremely popular!

As someone who has lived in Massachusetts for a little over two years now, I had no idea a Chow Mein Sandwich was such a thing. However, I find myself instantly craving one. If you are too, maybe you will find yourself seeking out the best sandwich to ever be invented in Massachusetts as well.

25 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images