Massachusetts has some pretty great restaurants, eateries, and sandwich shops that serve up some of the best sandwiches anywhere. But there is definitely a wide variety of what types of sandwiches there are among those. There happens to be one sandwich in particular that is being called the Bay State's "bucket-list sandwich". So, what is the absolute best sandwich being served in all of Massachusetts?

The good folks over at the popular food publication 'Love Food' recently made their picks for every state's bucket-list sandwich. Another way of saying that would be the best sandwich in every state. With so many great spots serving up amazing grub, how can you pick just one single sandwich throughout the Bay State? Somehow, it seems like they did, and it's quite a popular pick.

What is the Best Sandwich in Massachusetts and Who Serves It?

For the best sandwich in Massachusetts, you would need to venture out east to Boston at one of the busiest sandwich joints in the Bay State. This sandwich shop is also named for this particular Chilean sandwich, which is known as the Chacarero.

You get the idea that this sandwich seems to be in high demand. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the best sandwich in Massachusetts:

What started as a humble pushcart owned by Chilean native Juan Hurtado is now one of Boston's busiest sandwich spots. It's especially bustling around lunchtime, when customers line up for just one thing – the Chacarero. A traditional Chilean sandwich, it features tender grilled steak or chicken (or a mix of both) in a soft round bread roll, with tomatoes, steamed green beans, and Muenster cheese added. It's then topped off with mashed avocado and a spicy, peppery secret sauce.

If you want to make a trip out east, you can find Chacarero at 101 Arch Street in Boston and you can check out their full menu here. Now that the weather has warmed up and you're planning some road trips for the Summer months, perhaps a trip out east to experience the best sandwich in Massachusetts may be in order? From the looks of it, and the reviews, it seems like it might be well worth it!

