Despite being in the middle of the Winter scene, there's never a bad time to check out the culture around you in Massachusetts. If you're seeking somewhere to take in plenty of the surrounding culture but without the big city feel, it just so happens that one of those spots that do all that is much closer than you might think in Massachusetts. Not only is known as a great cultural spot in the state, or even throughout New England, but it's one of the best small town cultural scenes in the country.

'USA Today' released their list of their Readers' Choice 10 Best series. And it just so happens that among their 10 Best Small Town Cultural Scenes in America, Massachusetts landed a spot on the list.

What Massachusetts Town is One of Best Small Town Cultural Scenes in America?

Given the abundance of great small towns to hit up on the western side of the Bay State in the Berkshires, this may come as no surprise that's the region where you will find this particular small town. Snagging a spot among the '10 Best Small Town Cultural Scenes in America' is the town of Lenox, MA.

Here's what 'USA Today' had to say about why Lenox belongs on the list of the best small town cultural scenes in America:

At the heart of the Berkshires lies the village of Lenox, a popular summer getaway and home of the famous Tanglewood Music Festival. The core of the town features several shops and eateries, all surrounded by some mighty impressive homes (peek inside at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum). Visitors can also enjoy a show put on by Shakespeare & Company, performing regularly since the late 1970s.

If you have ever had the chance to walk through downtown Lenox, you quickly understand why the town has such a unique culture and vibe to it, no matter what time of year it is. Perhaps then you will also get why it definitely deserved to be among the ranks of the best small towns in cultural scenes in America.

