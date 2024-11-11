We all know that Massachusetts has a crazy number of amazing local restaurants and eateries throughout the state. While this is always a great problem to have, it can also make it tough to make a decision on what type of dish you might be craving. But if you happen to be craving some great Chinese food, we now know of a unique spot where you can find a joint being called the must-try Chinese restaurant in the Bay State.

The popular lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' listed their picks for the must-try Chinese restaurants in every state in the U.S. The publication was able to extrapolate several reviews from other well known food publications such as 'Food & Wine', 'Eater', 'The Daily Meal', and more to find the must-try Chinese spot in Massachusetts. One particular spot in the Bay State stole that particular title for the state thanks to their extensive and unique menu when it comes to Chinese restaurants.

What is Massachusetts Must-Try Chinese Restaurant?

If you head out east to Boston, this must-try spot has traditionally received rave reviews. In fact, just last year, it received the award for 'Best of the Best' from 'Boston Magazine'. This Chinese restaurant that is a must-try in Massachusetts is Yunnan Kitchen in the South End neighborhood of Boston.

As you can see from their social media posts, the food doesn't just look amazing, but the rave reviews have pretty much been pouring in for the South End joint. Here is what 'Boston Magazine' had to say when it was awarded Best Chinese in last year's 'Best of the Best':

Chinese cuisine in Boston got a welcome expansion with the arrival of this South End spot showcasing Dian fare, which dazzles with eye-watering mala heat (fresh chilies and Sichuan peppers), fierce raw garlic, and novel aromatics like the gingery tsaoko. Bring friends to share huge, fragrant, bubbling pots of pork in chili oil and Yongping braised chicken, and learn why chef Yisha Siu has already garnered a James Beard Award nomination for Best Chef Northeast.

'24/7 Tempo' also had some recommendations from their menu as well, which included the pea jelly salad, Yunnan potato pancake, stir-fried beef with mint leaves, boiled pork in chili oil.

Check out the full menu to Yunnan Kitchen at the link provided here. It's one more must-try spot to put on your list, Massachusetts!

