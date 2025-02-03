There are many reasons why New England is such a popular destination for vacationers and tourists alike. And with so many amazing aesthetics, and of course, a wealth of history, Massachusetts is at the heart of all those potential destinations. And it's not just the big cities within the Bay State. There are definitely some small towns that have a certain look about them that leave a charming impact on those who visit. In fact, we now know where you can find the most charming small town in Massachusetts.

The popular travel publication known as, 'HGTV' revealed its list of 50 of the Most Charming Small Towns in America. The particular spot that was picked is in a region that is known for having some great travel destinations along the coast. With that, you may have guessed that it's on the eastern side of Massachusetts. This particular town is Nantucket.

Here's what 'HGTV' had to say about Nantucket being one of the most charming small towns in America:

The seaport of Nantucket, Massachusetts, lays just 26 miles south of Cape Cod. Visitors come to stroll its cobblestone streets and weather-beaten wharves and explore its charming Main Street, known for its fascinating architecture, boutiques and shops, galleries, restaurants and museums. The entire 50-square-mile island is a National Historic Landmark. Sailors once called it the "Little Grey Lady of the Sea," and National Geographic has ranked it as the world's best island. Shown here: a view from Cliffside Beach Club.

It seems like it is the type of go-to destination no matter what season we're in. That's just one more destination to head to for your next road trip. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham' Gallery Credit: Google Maps