If you live anywhere in New England and you have at the very least been through Massachusetts, if there is one thing you know about the Bay State, it's that we have some absolutely amazing small towns! Now that we are in the midst of Fall, when it's always a great time to take a fun road tip anywhere in Massachusetts, we also have found out which small town, out of all the great ones throughout the state, is the absolute coolest small town. When you find out what it is, you really can't even question it.

The popular travel publication, 'Travel Curator' recently released an article titled 35 Of the Best and Coolest Small Towns in U.S. Immediately, knowing that this has a spot on its list from Massachusetts is pretty impressive given the fact that obviously not every state had a small town make this list. Therefore, we can say that Massachusetts has one of the coolest small towns in the country!

What is the Coolest Small Town in Massachusetts?

As you could really seek out any small town from the eastern or western side of the state, this one happens to be quite well known for its scenery, architecture, liveliness, and as so many of our small towns on the east coast are known for, its location relative to the coast. This particular spot with all of those qualities that help it to be the coolest small town in Massachusetts, as well as one of the coolest small towns in the country is Chatham, MA.

This spot on Cape Cod is no stranger to having the reputation for being an awesome spot to hit up, or for being such a cool place to be at any time. Here's what 'Travel Curator' being among the coolest small towns in the U.S.:

Take in the beauty of Cape Cod in the coastal town of Chatham, Massachusetts, with its beautiful beaches, lighthouses, and historical landmarks. There’s also the incredible Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge where you can see migratory birds, gray seals, and other wildlife.

Needless to say, we can all see what this particular spot in the Bay State would be selected as the coolest small town in Massachusetts, and low-key as one of the coolest small towns in the country. Plan your upcoming road trips accordingly, Massachusetts!

