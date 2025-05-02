One thing that's for sure about Massachusetts is that we have some absolutely amazing small towns! Now that we have reached the warmer months of the year, while it's definitely a great time to take a fun road tip anywhere in Massachusetts, we also have found out which small town here is among the best small towns in the Northeast region of the country.

The popular publication, 'USA Today' released their picks for 10 Best Small Towns in Northeastern U.S. This particular small town didn't exactly make the top ten, but it did receive recognition for being among the best small towns in the Northeast U.S. as a runner-up. Regardless, we'll take it.

What Massachusetts Small Town is One of the Best Small Towns in Northeastern U.S.?

As you could really seek out any small town from the eastern or western side of the state, this one happens to reside on Cape Cod. It will always help that the general destination is a popular vacation destination, but the town itself is part of what makes it that. One of the best small towns in the Northeastern U.S. is Mashpee, MA.

You get the idea from the pics, but here's what 'USA Today' had to say about why this is one of the best small towns in the Northeast:

In the New England town of Mashpee, Massachusetts, you’ll find the scenic Mashpee River Reservation with its many walking trails, as well as four of the largest freshwater ponds on Cape Cod. Mashpee seamlessly combines natural charm with cultural significance, and it embraces its Wampanoag roots, encouraging visitors to learn more at the Mashpee Wampanoag Museum.

If you're looking to make your travel plans now that we've hit the warmer months of the year, you now have one more option to choose from. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

