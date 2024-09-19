This Massachusetts Spot Is Ranked 11th Best In U.S. To Live

Massachusetts is a great state which features many beautiful cities that one would be happy to call home. If you had to guess, what city in the Commonwealth would be ranked overall the best to live in?

I'm happy to report that, according to a recent study, the best city in Massachusetts to live in is also ranked among the Top 25 best places to live in America! The report, released by Niche, looked at several key factors to determine the rankings.

Those factors included everything from the quality of public schools, housing costs, nightlife and entertainment, quality of life for families, crime and safety, the overall cost of living, and much more.

Get our free mobile app

The report concluded that a certain Massachusetts city was ranked as the 11th Best Place to Live in America. This particular city was given an overall grade of A+ by Niche!!!

At this point, you're probably saying to yourself, "OK, stop teasing us, Eric!"

What Massachusetts City Is The Best City To Live In?

Survey says....Brookline, a suburb of Boston, gets the honor! In addition to getting good grades in several key metrics, Brookline has plenty of great restaurants featuring everything from fantastic sandwiches at Cutty's...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cutty's (@cuttyfoods)

...to the delicious soups at the Soup Shack...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soup Shack Brookline (@soupshackbrookline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soup Shack Brookline (@soupshackbrookline)

...to the awesome pizza choices at Stoked Pizza Company...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Phantom Gourmet (@phantomgourmet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly Vegans (@phillyvegans)

...to some great deli food and breakfast at Zaftig's...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zaftigs Restaurant & Deli (@zaftigs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaftigs Restaurant & Deli (@zaftigs)

Brookline, Massachusetts has more to offer than just great food and restaurants. For instance, Brookline is home to...

The Larz Anderson Auto Museum:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 175PWR (@poweredby175.jp)

The John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jean Beach (@jean_walksboston)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manny Ortega (@presidentmannyortega)

The Brookline Farmer's Market:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brookline Farmers' Market (@brooklinefarmersmarket)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brookline Farmers' Market (@brooklinefarmersmarket)

Summit Hill Park:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Dow (@muse__it)

The Coolidge Corner Theatre:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Coolidge Corner Theatre (@thecoolidge)

And Allandale Farm:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allandale Farm (@allandalefarm)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allandale Farm (@allandalefarm)

Small wonder then that Brookline was cited as the Best City to Live in Massachusetts! With plenty of things to see and do, plus plenty of enticing eateries, and high marks in several categories, Brookline is a great place to call home!

Visit Niche's website here for the full report.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff