Whether you may realize it or not, Valentine's Day is less than a month away. And in Massachusetts, romance seems to be in the air this time of year. Or, maybe that's just the snow that we're forecasted to get this weekend. That's probably it, actually. But that doesn't mean that couples aren't looking to have some sort of romantic getaway at some point. Even Valentine's Day falls on a weekend this year. Luckily, we now know where to go for the best romantic weekend getaway in Massachusetts.

Recently, the popular lifestyle publication 'Thrillist' went out of their way to find the best romantic weekend getaway spot in every state. So, of all the cities and towns in Massachusetts, where could that be? Is it in a big city, like out in Boston, or is it more of a cozy small town somewhere? Regardless of where you might think it is, it's likely the actual spot they picked may not have been where you thought it would be.

Where is the Spot for the Most Romantic Weekend Getaway in Massachusetts?

This particular spot is located in the region known as the Berkshires. Not only that, but it's up in the northern area within the Berkshires. As it turns out, the most romantic weekend getaway in Massachusetts is up in North Adams.

Here's why 'Thrillist' picked North Adams as Massachusetts most romantic weekend getaway:

The Berkshires are reason enough to swoon—first over the rolling hills, then over all the art, and finally over each other. The hills are alive with the sound of music! Start with some intimate time in nature by meandering along easy trails in nearby Mount Greylock State Reservation. If you’d rather spend more of your time gazing at the scenic view than walking through it, you can also drive up to the summit. Either way, a tower with 360-degree vistas awaits, as well as the old-timey Bascom Lodge dishing drinks and treats. Come back down to town to fully refuel, with decent restaurants throughout downtown North Adams, lining the road all the way along a 10-minute drive to Williamstown, where the food options and cuteness only continue. After you’re done crooning over the town’s brick steeples backdropped by foliage, spend some time in Mass Moca. There’s nothing like opinions on the weirdest installations at the brick-industry-building art museum to spur conversation all evening.

While it might not have been the first spot you immediately think of when "romantic getaways" come up in conversation, there is definitely plenty to take in throughout the quaint town of North Adams. And besides, it's one more option in case you're having trouble thinking of what to do for you and your significant other this Valentine's Day!

