As Easter approaches, there are lots of families and friends in Massachusetts that may be getting together for a nice dinner for the upcoming holiday weekend. Perhaps they might want to seek out a cozy spot for the special occasion. There happens to be a very popular steakhouse in Massachusetts that seems to be perfect for that. There's a popular spot that has been named the best steakhouse in the Bay State has also been named the coziest restaurant in the Bay State!

The popular lifestyle publication 'Cheapism' picked out the coziest restaurants in every state, which are basically the coziest restaurants in America. Of course, it helps quite a great deal if the food at the joint is known for being quite good. So, it's a nice luxury that the coziest restaurant in Massachusetts is also the best steakhouse in the Bay State.

While there are three Massachusetts locations of this steakhouse in Beacon Hill, Burlington, and Seaport, it seems that the spot chosen as the coziest restaurant in Massachusetts is the Seaport location for Mooo.

'Cheapism' had this to say about why the Mooo in Seaport, MA is the coziest restaurant in Massachusetts:

This steakhouse in an old factory — and replacing a French bistro — has a menu full of updated classics such as beef Wellington and Yukon Gold Potato Skins, made with cheddar, gruyere, and bacon. The subdued elegance provides the perfect setting not just for the rich meal, but as a place to savor and let it settle over a final drink.

And of course, it also helps that they do make some really great steaks...

Not only do you get to have a great steak, but also can enjoy a great atmosphere that makes for a great date night, night out with friends, or even a private party event. Perhaps it makes for a great Easter dinner as well! You would definitely want anywhere you go for that to be quite cozy.

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images