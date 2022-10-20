This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World

Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer.

When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm of Boston, and the breathtaking mountains of the Berkshires, but what about our beautiful...streets?

Yes, you read that correctly, Architectural Digest just compile a list of the 53 Most Beautiful Streets in the World, and one from Massachusetts made the small list.

Those of us who live in western Massachusetts might have thought the choice should have been the Hairpin Turn on the Mowhawk Trail, Route 2 in Clarksburg.

Manish Mamtami Manish Mamtami loading...

So what street made the list? Acorn Street in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Boston. As much as we love the Berkshires, we have to admit that Acorn Street is also exceptionally beautiful. Here's what Architectural Digest had to say about the famed roadway.

If there could only be one picturesque neighborhood in Boston, it would be Beacon Hill. Famous for its steep, narrow streets lined with classically American Federal–style (and a few Victorian) row houses, Beacon Hill was built in 1795, and it shows. Acorn Street is one of the most photographed in the whole city—perhaps because it’s a stylish rendition of Colonial Boston. Plus, it's only a few minutes away from the lush Boston Public Garden.