As previously discussed, we all know that Massachusetts knows its sandwiches. It was just last week when what the best sandwich shop in the Bay State is. That being said, we all know too well that there are all types of varieties of sandwiches. For instance, what about sub sandwiches? Where is the best spot in Massachusetts if you're in the mood for the best sub sandwich? Luckily for us, we now also know where you can go to find that.

Our friends at the great food publication 'Love Food' have done the research again to find the best sub sandwich store in every state. While there are plenty of great ones throughout the Bay State, they narrowed it down to the spot that was crowned the absolute best.

Where is the Best Sub Sandwich Store in Massachusetts?

Given the volume of sub sandwich spots throughout the eastern side of the state, there was a good chance that that's where you would find it. Specifically, in Boston's South End at Billy's Sub Shop is where you'll find the best sub sandwich store in Massachusetts.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about what makes this spot the best sub sandwich store in Massachusetts:

Billy’s Sub Shop is a favorite in Boston’s South End and beyond. Pretty much anyone who bites into one of its generously stuffed sub sandwiches becomes a fan, in fact. The menu includes breakfast sandwiches and a long list of served-all-day subs, including meatball subs, chicken cutlet subs, crabmeat salad subs, and hamburger subs. It’s great value too, and the subs are substantial enough to share (although you might not want to).

If you find yourself in Boston's South End, you might want to head to 57 Berkeley St. That's where you'll find the best sub sandwich shop in Massachusetts. And oh yeah, they serve breakfast sandwiches, omelets, dinner plates, wraps, salads, and other sandwiches too!

