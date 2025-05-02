The New England region's food scene is probably as unique as anywhere else in the country. Of course, Massachusetts just happens to be at the heart of those unique New England food scenes. But what about the small towns across the Bay State that have their own unique food scene? It just so happens that there is a small town in Massachusetts that has one of the absolute best food scenes in America.

The popular national publication, 'USA Today', has published their 10 Best Readers' Choice: Best Small Town Food Scenes in the United States. While it didn't quite make the top ten, there was a small town in Massachusetts that was a runner-up for making the list. So, where could this small town with a food scene that has drawn so much acclaim and accolades be located. You would have to travel to Middlesex County to find that answer in the town of Ayer, MA.

In fact, just a while back, Ayer was among the top three small town food scenes in the country. So, it's nice to receive consistent recognition for this spot in Massachusetts. Here's what and where 'USA Today' had to say about why Ayer is among the top small town food scenes in America:

Ayer in central Massachusetts is home to a varied selection of dining options, including spots offering up delicious global flavors. Among the top-rated restaurants in the area: Lucia’s Tavola, a great date spot serving up Italian-American favorites; Woo Jung, featuring a large menu of traditional Korean dishes; and the no-frills but always-delicious Ruby Donut.

Of course, you can always go on Yelp and check out what some reviews said in terms of the best restaurants and eateries are in Ayer. While USA Today's '10 Best' did point out three of their top five, it's clear there is an amazing variety of spots in Ayer that look really good.

So, it seems that Massachusetts has one of the best small town food scenes throughout the entire U.S. That looks like one more in-state road trip to put on the agenda, especially with the warmer months of the year upon us. Just be sure to bring your appetite!

