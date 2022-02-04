Tax rates and property values have never really been of interest to me, but when MY bill goes up, I tend to notice. I mean, that's a pretty universal feeling, right?

SO, THERE IS THE TAX RATE AND THEN YOUR ACTUAL TAX BILL...

This post is about Massachusetts' highest tax rate which doesn't necessarily equate to the highest tax bill. The combination of your city or town's tax rate and your home's actual value will determine what you pay. Some of you reading this might have just exclaimed, "Yeah, no kidding".

Pittsfield's property value has increased slightly since the pandemic's beginning. The "exodus" of people leaving major metropolitan cities and seeking a more rural lifestyle may have contributed to the city's increase in real estate transactions. All in all, the increase wasn't monumental, but folks' bills did go up a tad.

WHAT TOWN IN MASSACHUSETTS HAS THE HIGHEST TAX RATE?

Longmeadow.

The highest tax rate in the state goes to Longmeadow, a town near Springfield, which has an annual tax rate of $24.74, but the average home value is $379,456, putting the average tax bill at $9,388. -lamacchiarealty.com

WHAT TOWN IN MASSACHUSETTS HAS THE LOWEST TAX RATE?

Chilmark.

Where? Oh, I forgot about Martha's Vineyard.

The town with the lowest residential tax rate can be found on Martha's Vineyard, where Chilmark boasts a rate of $2.88. -patch.com

WHAT BERKSHIRE COUNTY TOWN HAS THE HIGHEST TAX RATE?

Adams.

The 2020 tax rate for Adams is $21.88 per $1000, with Lanesborough and Dalton a close second and third place, $20.68 and $20.29 respectively, according to allseasonsrealtygroup.com.

WHAT BERKSHIRE COUNTY TOWN HAS THE LOWEST TAX RATE?

Hancock.

The town of Hancock's tax rate is a mere $2.78.

