There are several reasons why New England is such a popular destination for vacationers and tourists alike during the Summer. And with all the great aesthetics, and of course, an overwhelming wealth of history, Massachusetts is at the heart of all those potential Summer travel destinations. And it's not just the big cities within the Bay State. There are definitely some small towns that have a certain appeal that give off that perfect Summer vibe. In fact, we now know where you can find one of the best Summer travel destinations in the U.S., right here in Massachusetts.

The popular publication known as, 'USA Today' revealed its list of its 10 Best Summer travel destinations. While this Massachusetts spot didn't necessarily make the top 10, it was a runner-up, which still puts it among the top Summer travel destinations in the country. With that, you may have guessed that it's towards the east coast in the Bay State. That particular town is Nantucket.

Here's what 'USA Today's 10 Best had to say about Nantucket being one of the best Summer travel destinations in America:

In Nantucket, Massachusetts, summer provides a memorable escape for visitors who can enjoy pristine beaches, historic lighthouses, and charming cobblestone streets lined with boutique shops and eateries. The island also hosts several notable summer events, such as the Nantucket Film Festival, celebrating screenwriting and storytelling, and The Happy Place Wellness Symposium.

It seems like it's definitely the type of go-to destination no matter what season we're in. That's just one more destination to head to for your next road trip, especially during the Summer. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

10 MA Towns That Don't Sound Like They're in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Google Maps