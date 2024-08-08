While the Summer days in Massachusetts are winding down, that doesn't mean there isn't time to take a road trip to a great spot for a visit. Luckily, Massachusetts is known for having lots of fantastic small towns to take in. And now, we even know what the best small town in the state to visit is. Not only is it the best small town to visit in the state, but it's among the best small towns to visit in the U.S.

The popular travel publication 'Cheapism' recently posted a list of the Best Small Towns to Visit Across America. As it turns out, the best small town to visit in Massachusetts has many of selective features you may look for in a fun spot to hit up during the Summer months, or even the upcoming Fall months.

What is the Best Small Town to Visit in Massachusetts?

For the best small town to visit in the Bay State, you may want to venture up the northeast corner of Massachusetts. There you will find a small town that is not only known for being picturesque, but also for quite the art scene. The best small town to visit in Massachusetts is Rockport.

As you can see from the aesthetics, it looks like a town with plenty to take in, should you decide to visit. Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about Rockport being its pick for the best small town to visit in Massachusetts:

The seaside village of Rockport features some of the most scenic beaches on the East Coast, with views that have inspired artists since the days of Winslow Homer. Take a trip to Front Beach to look for sea glass and take a quick dip....On Saturdays during summer and fall, the town hosts a farmers market brimming with locally grown produce and other delicious goods.

While the city is known for its spots throughout the town for shopping, dining, and culture in general, not to mention so many scenic spots, the small town is also home to what is known as the best small town restaurant in Massachusetts. You can find that at the Roy Moore Lobster Company.

The town has also been recently tabbed as one of the most picturesque small towns in America, so there's also that. It seems that Rockport has been earning plenty of recognition just for being pretty awesome. After all, it is the best small town to visit in Massachusetts!

