Massachusetts is full of amazing destinations that are often picked by tourists and vacationers during the warmer months of the year. Many of these tend to be in the bigger cities or somewhere on the coast. But what about those smaller towns that just happen to be underrated and sort of charming? It seems that that's the case for the best hidden Spring destination in the Bay State.

The popular travel and lifestyle publication '5 Reasons to Visit' recently released its picks for the Best Hidden Spring Destinations in New England You Need to Visit Now. At the top of that list is that previously mentioned so called "underrated and sort of charming" town in Massachusetts.

What is the Best Hidden Spring Destination to Visit in Massachusetts?

This particular town happens to be known for its history, as well as its beautiful outdoors. About 35 miles north of Springfield is where you will find the town of Deerfield, MA, which is the best hidden Spring destination to visit in the state.

Just based on some of these historical structures, you can sew why there's plenty of history that this small town is know for. Here's what '5 Reasons To Visit' had to say about why they are the best hidden Spring destination in Massachusetts:

Historic Deerfield is a hidden treasure for history lovers and those seeking a quaint, picturesque escape. Stroll along its preserved 18th-century homes and visit the Deerfield River for peaceful kayaking. Spring brings a lush green landscape perfect for exploring.

While the above pic is obviously during the Fall, you get the idea of why it might be a great spot to head to during the Spring. Maybe it's a great spot for your next road trip, Massachusetts!

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham' Gallery Credit: Google Maps