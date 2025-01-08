While burgers might not be the first type of food that comes to mind when you think of Massachusetts, it turns out the Bay State actually has several fantastic burger joints! Given that the New England states have a regionally universal love for seafood, the burgers here tend to get overlooked. But recently, a particular upscale restaurant was actually picked as having the best cheeseburger in the state.

The popular lifestyle publication, 'Love Food', released their picks for the Best Cheeseburgers in Every State. It may be time to add another must-stop to your road trips you might be taking through Massachusetts. Using results based on user reviews, accolades, and other awards received, the list was able to narrow down the results for each state's best cheeseburger joint.

What Burger Joint Has the Best Cheeseburger in Massachusetts?

If you happen to be out on the east coast and find yourself between Salem and Boston, there is a city known as Lynn, MA. It's the eighth largest municipality in the Bay State and is home to the best cheeseburger in the state at a spot known as The Blue Ox.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about The Blue Ox earning the honor of having the best cheeseburger in all of Massachusetts:

Winner of Boston Magazine’s 'Battle of the Burger' competition three years in a row, the Sin Burger at The Blue Ox is a must-try. Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and truffle aioli round out this award-winning offering. Talk about umami.

What might be a little more remarkable is that The Blue Ox isn't just known for its great cheeseburger (the Sin Burger), but it also serves up some other amazing dishes...

I mean, they even have a meatloaf version of their most famous cheeseburger. That alone, is incredibly impressive! But you get the idea! But that is one more spot to add to your list of places to hit up during a road trip on the eastern side of the Bay State. After all, they do have the best cheeseburger in Massachusetts!

