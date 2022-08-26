This Massachusetts Village Will Get Free Bottled Water

The town of Great Barrington implemented a ban on selling bottled water at supermarkets and convenience stores, but for one community they will receive single usage plastic water bottles free of charge due to constant discoloration problem in their H-2-O that comes out of the tap which has been a rampant problem for residents and merchants and now there seems to be a light at the end of tunnel.

The village of Housatonic has experienced this problem due to warmer temperatures that released high levels of manganese. The Housatonic Water Works Company is in the process of testing a filtration system to remedy this ongoing problem, but until then they will NOT subject residents to drinking water that can be summed up in one word: GROSS. I should know, because I reside in Housatonic and the prospect of an alternate to purchasing bottled water. Even though regulators say the water is safe to drink, I'll pass. As the old saying goes, "better safe than sorry".

We have had a scare when an announcement was made when a recent round of test results yielded elevated levels that were connected towards a compound that cause cancer. When people have to worry about health issues after consuming a basic necessity, that will change temporarily as the the change to the town's single-usage plastic water ban ONLY applies to Housatonic residents.

Local merchants have been notified of the last minute change as they are permitted to sell single-use plastic water bottles of ANY size, including bottles that a liter of water, until notified otherwise. This is the start of alleviating a TRUE change as residents can now breath a sigh of relief after they were seeking for solutions in getting something done.

BOTTOM LINE: Your voice WILL be heard and if you show concern to better the community, immediate results will be implemented. This will take time, but now there is a band aid to heal the wounds that have been visible for years. I salute my neighbors for NOT giving up in finding a solution to this cause. In one word: "BRAVO"!