In Massachusetts, there is definitely no shortage of the varieties of restaurants and eateries throughout the state. No matter what city or town you're in, or what region of the state, it's never a bad choice to opt for some Mexican food. So, what is the spot that is now being called the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts?

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released its new list for the best Mexican restaurant in every state. That being said, for the research, the establishment needed to be in or near a city with over 100,000 people in its population. So, where does that take us in Massachusetts?

What is the Best Mexican Restaurant in Massachusetts?

This will take us out east, and just to the south of Boston, in Braintree is where you can find the best Mexican restaurant in the Bay State. The best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts is El Sarape.

Just some of their dishes from their social media posts will have your mouth watering. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why they were recently named the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts:

Since opening in Braintree, just south of Boston, in 1988, El Sarape has earned a reputation as one of the most consistently excellent Mexican restaurants in Massachusetts. Menu highlights include carnitas, enchiladas verdes, and the restaurant's specialty, guisado con chile ancho: chicken or beef casserole with potatoes, onions, and red chili sauce. The drinks menu is great too, with marvelous Margaritas and a wide selection of Mexican beers.

By now, you get the idea. One thing is for sure, I need to make a stop in there for some fantastic Mexican food during my next road trip out east. You can also catch their full menu at the link provided here. Besides, they are the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts, so you know they have to be good!

