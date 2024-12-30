This Must-Visit Bakery is Now the Best Bakery in Massachusetts

Massachusetts certainly has its fill of great local restaurants and eateries regardless of what type of dish you might be craving at any given time of the day. That being said, what about the best bakeries throughout the Bay State? And what exactly do they serve there? As it turns out, we now know where you can find the best bakery in all of Massachusetts. And it might not be in where you would expect either.

Recently, the lifestyle publication that covers everything from great travel spots to great restaurants known as '24/7 Tempo' released their list of The Best Bakery in Every State You Should Try. While we all know the eastern side of the state has a plethora of great bakeries that are well known, this one happens to be in popular travel spot on the western side of the state.

Where Can You Find the Best Bakery in Massachusetts?

The Berkshires is a popular travel spot for tourists, but it also has plenty of great local eateries including the best bakery in the Bay State. There are two locations for this bakery. One is in Pittsfield, while the other one is down south in Housatonic. In case that hasn't already given it away, the best bakery in Massachusetts is Berkshire Mountain Bakery.

In naming the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts', the recommended menu item to sample at Berkshire Mountain Bakery is the Jalapeno & Cheese Mini Ciabatta, which just sounds amazing without even having to see, smell, or taste it. Then again, I'd also love to try their Bread & Chocolate any day of the week.

Their pizza has also made a name for itself too...

Did we mention that it has also made quite the impression since appearing in the Netflix documentary, 'Cooked'.

If you happen to be so inclined to see exactly why they are the best bakery in Massachusetts, perhaps you want to make your way to their Pittsfield location at 180 Elm Street or their Housatonic spot is at 367 Park Street (Rte. 183).

Enjoy, Massachusetts!

26 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images