This New England State Named One of the Worst to Drive In

Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers.

Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in the country. In fact, according to Quote Wizard analysis of over 2 million insurance quotes, Massachusetts comes in at number 16 on a ranking of states with the worst drivers. The company analyzed accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations in each state to reach their rankings.

Despite all of that, Massachusetts isn't the worst state to drive in, not even close actually. Bad drivers don't dictate what states are the worst to drive in, apparently.

So if Massachusetts isn't the worst state to drive in, what is? Wallet Hub recently ranked all 50 states in order of the best to worst states to drive one and New England state faired poorly coming in as the fourth worst state to operate a motor vehicle in. Rhode Island came in almost last at number 47 on the list, finishing behind Delaware, Washington, and Hawaii respectively.

To come up with their list, Wallet Hub analyzed the 50 states across 31 key metrics. such as average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion, accident rates, and of course, road quality.

Massachusetts ranked just below the middle of the pack, coming in at number 36. While we ranked poorly in categories like the cost of vehicle ownership, infrastructure, and traffic, 43 and 49 respectively, Massachusetts was ranked number one for safety! So it might be expensive to drive here, the roads may be crappy and the traffic might suck, BUT at least you know you're safe.