This Perfect Camping Experience for Non-Campers is in Massachusetts

So you don’t own a camper, nor do you want to rent one. Or maybe you're just not into camping that much, but still want to kind of, sort of camp.. Here's a wonderful compromise for those who love the outdoors while still appeasing the non-camper in your life.

Let's head to the summer haven that is Cape Cod.

It’s called AutoCamp because it features stunning, comfortable, custom-built Airstreams, cottages, and luxury tents near the scenic Shining Sea Bikeway. According to the Boston website, this year-round resort is in Falmouth.

According to the AutoCamp website, they operate similarly to a hotel and resort while you're still out there in the wild. It's up to you what you want to take advantage of.

There's a two-story clubhouse with ocean views you can enjoy, as well as activities like yoga, live music, farm-to-table dining, fireside speaker series, and food and cocktail tastings. And remember how I mentioned it’s on the Shining Sea Bikeway? Well, if you don’t want to bring your bicycle, you can rent one and enjoy your excursions along the trail.

According to AutoCamp, these boutique-style, modern Airstreams make camping (or glamping for you rugged types) a unique way to enjoy the Cape while still getting out into nature.

The Airstreams are 31 feet long, and there are also 10 tiny houses and 10 luxury canvas tents for the most authentic camping experiences. The tents are only available in the spring, summer, and fall, while everything else is year-round.

There isn’t daily housekeeping, because remember, it’s camping. That said, you can request it if you need it.

It’s always fun to find something unique in New England to take advantage of, especially if you want to see how you really like "camping."

