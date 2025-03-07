This Pizza Joint is Being Called the Best Pizza in Massachusetts

There are plenty of great local pizza joints throughout Massachusetts. And so many of them have put their own specific touch on their pizza to make them stand out when you compare them to other pizza establishments throughout the Bay State. But with that being said, what pizza joint has the best pizza in Massachusetts?

The popular lifestyle publication 'Readers' Digest' released their picks for each pizza place throughout the U.S. that has earned the honor of being the best pizza in its respective state. Get ready to add another great pizza stop to your must-try pizza list.

What Pizza Joint is Known as the Best Pizza in Massachusetts?

If you happen to find yourself on the eastern side of the state, then maybe you will want to head over to Cambridge. That is where you will find a spot known as Area Four, which is said to have the best pizza in the Bay State.

If their social media is any indicator, it seems that 'Readers' Digest' aren't the only ones that think Area Four has the best pizza in Massachusetts. But here's why they said it deserves that title:

When you’re looking for the best pizza in the U.S., a motto like “This is Real Food. From the Oven.” helps to point you in the right direction. As promised, this Cambridge mainstay doesn’t mess around with its pizza. The proof is in the pudding—or should we say, the dough. A4 uses a 15-year-old sourdough starter, left to rise for more than 36 hours before being rolled and baked in a wood-burning oven for an airy yet crisp texture.

In case you're wanting to make your way to Area Four in Cambridge, hit up their location at 500 Technology Square. You can check out their menu at the link provided here.

That's one more spot to add to your must-try pizza list. And besides, at least 'Readers' Digest' says it's the best pizza in Massachusetts!

