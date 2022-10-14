This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts

Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.

With Halloween approaching, it is definitely an appropriate time to bring up what sounds like it might have not only the most bizarre, but also creepiest name in, not just the Bay State, but all of New England. There is an unincorporated community just outside Northfield, MA near the Massachusetts/Vermont border, and it's called Satan's Kingdom.

According to the Keene Sentinel, Satan's Kingdom, MA is:

...an undeveloped Massachusetts State Forest. The riding gets a bit stony at times, pleasantly challenging. After about a mile you’ll come to a clearing with a timeworn cabin and you’ll feel like you’re in the recesses of the Adirondacks, or like you’ve stumbled into an HP Lovecraft story. Then more marshes and hemlock. Too soon, you’re back in paved suburbia for a moment, bear left at the junction onto West Rd. and then you’re back in the deep woods for another ¼ of a mile. This oscillation between suburbia and wilderness gives this section a “Where am I?” feeling.

If you Google Map it, you'll end up seeing something that look like this:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

No one lives there, it is just an area that is named for the 'dangerous' wildlife that lives near the area. But I'm sure if you are near there at night, especially around Halloween time, it might give you the creeps. It definitely has that feel like something you might see in the show, 'Supernatural'.

But there it is, Satan's Kingdom is the most bizarre name of any place in Massachusetts. If you're up for discovering creepy looking unincorporated towns, maybe make that a haunting destination to seek out.

Towns in the Berkshires That Could Be In Hallmark Christmas Movies

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham'

These 12 Massachusetts Towns Are So Fake...But Are They?