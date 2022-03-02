This Popular ’90s Band Is Coming To The Berkshires On March 11

When Crash Test Dummies released "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm" in 1993, I remember being obsessed with how deep the lead singer's voice was. I even remember them making fun of it on the radio. It was an odd title, to boot.

The Canadian rock band's hit single also wound up on the soundtrack to the Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels 1994 smash summer movie "Dumb and Dumber". It was the perfect song to accompany the scene where Lloyd Christmas drives a million miles in the wrong direction!

Screengrab from YouTube Screengrab from YouTube loading...

Their album "God Shuffled His Feet" featuring "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm" went double platinum back in the '90s and now the band is celebrating 30 years since their first album, "The Ghosts That Haunt Me", according to iberkshires.com.

Crash Test Dummies were originally supposed to play The Berkshires back in May of 2020, but the pandemic forced them to cancel. The rescheduled date is Friday, March 11 at The Stationery Factory in Dalton. You can get tickets here.

You'll hear "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm" every so often on Live 95.9's "90's At Noon Throwback Lunch Hour".