Massachusetts has plenty of incredible attractions throughout the state. Thanks to the rich history of the Bay State, there are plenty of unique spots to hit up and explore. But what about something that is of its own natural beauty, like something that didn't have to built? Whether you know it or not, Massachusetts actually has some pretty incredible natural wonders. And now one of its most popular attractions has been named the most beautiful natural wonder in the state.

Recently, the travel publication 'Love Exploring' released its picks for the Most Beautiful Natural Wonder in Every State. And as anyone who has visited this particular spot knows, it definitely lives up to the awe inspiring hype.

What Popular Attraction is the Most Beautiful Natural Wonder in Massachusetts?

One unique fun fact about this spot, is that it is not only the most beautiful natural wonder in the Bay State, but it also happens to be the tallest waterfall in Massachusetts. In the southwestern corner of the state, about 25 minutes southwest of Great Barrington is Bash Bish Falls, located within Bash Bish Falls State Park.

The tallest waterfall in Massachusetts is an incredible view that seems surreal. Hear is what 'Love Exploring' had to say about why it's the most beautiful natural wonder in Massachusetts:

The highest waterfall in the state, Bash Bish Falls is made up of several cascades, totaling almost 200 feet. The chain of falls ends with an impressive 80-foot drop that plunges into an emerald pool surrounded by rocks and boulders. There are two trailheads leading to the waterfall and climbing to the top of the falls also rewards visitors with incredible views over the surrounding landscape.

There is no swimming allowed on the site, as there are designated viewing areas for spectators to enjoy a view of the spectacular waterfall.

Sure, the temps are still not quite seasonal to get out and enjoy this majestic wonder, but in the upcoming warmer months, you will definitely want to make a point to head there and take it all in since it is the most beautiful natural wonder in the state.

