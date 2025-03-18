In New England, the food scene around the region is one of the most unique throughout the country. That being said, there's no doubt that the heart of the region, in Massachusetts, definitely has its own distinguished food scenes. So, where is the neighborhood in the Bay State with the best food scene? It just so happens that Massachusetts has a spot with one of the best food scenes in America.

The popular food publication, 'Love Food', published their Best Neighborhoods and Districts For Foodies. Sure enough, the Bay State had a spot that was among the top neighborhoods on the list throughout the U.S. So, where is this spot in Massachusetts that drew so much acclaim located?

Where is the Best Neighborhood in Massachusetts for Foodies?

If you're thinking it's somewhere on the eastern part of the state near the biggest city in the state, you would be on point. It seems that Boston's North End is all the buzz when it comes to the top spots!

North End

Giacomo's Ristorante and Regina Pizzeria, as seen above, were two picks that 'Love Food' highly recommended to check out in Boston's North End. Here is what was said about North End being among the top neighborhoods for foodies in America:

A maze of narrow streets with some of the city’s oldest buildings, North End is one of the country’s most famous Little Italy neighbourhoods, with a huge concentration of restaurants, delis and bakeries within a square mile. For rib-sticking favourites head to Giacomo's, renowned for its down-to-earth vibe and hearty portions, while Table Boston is a unique place for family-style sharing feasts. For pizza, it has to be Regina Pizzeria, which has been dishing out some of the city’s best pies for almost a century.

The Daily Catch and Panza also came highly recommended as must-try spots in the North End of Boston...

It would definitely tough to disagree with any of those options that the North End in Boston has to offer. Not to mention, several other great spots as we have really only talked about the tip of the iceberg when it comes to great options for foodies in that particular neighborhood. If you find yourself in the Boston area, you have several suggestions to choose from in one of the best neighborhoods for foodies throughout the country!

