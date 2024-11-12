Massachusetts has another location for this fast-growing popular chicken franchise opening up. In just the past couple years, with its newest location, the popular chicken joint is about to have its 11th location in the Bay State.

It's almost as if this franchise is spreading like wildfire in Massachusetts. And given the specific branding of this chicken franchise, that is not a pun. The 11th Massachusetts location for Dave's Hot Chicken is opening next month.

Its newest location is apparently going to open by mid-December in Franklin, MA. Perhaps now that the franchise has had a decent amount of locations, you may have already had Dave's Hot Chicken, or if not, judging by their social media posts, the fast-growing chicken joint is a spot that is well worth the road trip, no matter where the new location is.

According to Milford Daily News, the new Dave's Hot Chicken is bringing a new location the Old West Central Street restaurant in Franklin, opening by mid-December.

In case you're not familiar with Dave's Hot Chicken, they are known for a Nashville-style hot chicken and you can check out their full menu at the link provided here. The popular food publication, 'Eat This Not That' gave them the number two ranking of the 8 Fast Food Chains That Serve the Best Hot Chicken. Here's what 'Eat This Not That' had to say about the hot chicken franchise:

This chain is growing big time, with sales up over 250% during 2021, according to Technomic's Top 500 chain restaurant data. With over 700 locations in development, Dave's shows no signs of slowing down on its mission to bring hot chicken to every corner of the United States. Its simple yet effective menu features chicken tenders and sliders, each with an assortment of options that bring the heat. You can always opt for no heat, but where is the fun in that? Other sauces range from Lite Mild to Reaper.

The current Massachusetts locations for Dave's Hot Chicken are in Boston (Stuart St. and District Ave), Braintree, Chelmsford, Framingham, Medford, Newton, Saugus, Woburn, and Worcester. According to its website, the franchise is looking to add more locations in Dedham, Hadley, Waltham, and Boston (Boylston St.), along with the new Franklin spot.

If Dave's Hot Chicken is as good as it looks, then perhaps Massachusetts residents may be coming from all over the state to their locations. That is, unless one of their locations comes to another city or town in the Bay State first. Like, could we maybe get a Dave's Hot Chicken on the western side of the state? Just an idea...

